With Warm Weather, Caution Urged for Ice Fishermen

DULUTH, Minn. — With the temperatures warming up, ice fishermen may have to wait until the next big freeze before getting back out on the lakes.

The DNR recommends 4 inches of ice for walking and 12-15 inches for driving a vehicle on it.

Although the fishing conditions have been good for anglers, the warm weather could prove troublesome for fishermen heading out onto the ice.

Experts recommend getting yourself a floating suit and having ice picks on hand in case you fall through, or you can also simply wear a life jacket.

Also, make sure you stay away from moving water on the inland lakes, and never ice fish on a river because the current is always moving underneath.

“Just stay away from the dams. Our lakes up north have damns. We have some flowage lakes. Stay away from those dams. Stay back in the bays where we have good ice. We’ve had six to eight inches of ice so if you stay in that area you’ll probably be okay,” Marine General Owner, Russ Francisco says.

