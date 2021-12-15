Company Donates Hams To First Responders For Holidays

DULUTH/SUPERIOR — Firefighters can ham it up for the holidays thanks to a big donation from a local company on Wednesday.

FeraDyne Outdoors, which is headquartered in Superior, donated 41 hams to the Superior Fire Department for all the first responders to take home.

Then the company donated 24 hams to all of Duluth’s fire stations so each shift can enjoy them around Christmas.

“We want to take a moment and give back we want to make sure that we recognize that a lot of people are going through challenges, and we’ve all been stepping up together to create a strong community through this, and it’s time to be grateful for what we do have and to take a moment and reflect upon that,” Jacinta Roth with FeraDyne Outdoors said.

“Yeah it’s awesome, we actually we spend our own money to go out and buy dinners and normally for Christmas when we’re here working, or Christmas Eve we’ll go out and do something a little nicer for dinner, so to have the hams donated is really nice for us,” Captain Andy Golz with the Duluth Fire Department said.

The company also donated hams to a couple of shelters in the Twin Ports that help victims of domestic violence.