Deer River’s Ty Morrison Commits to Grand View Men’s Basketball

DEER RIVER, Minn. – This week, Deer River’s Ty Morrison announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the Grand View University men’s basketball team.

Three games into this season, Morrison is averaging over 19 points and 13 rebounds per game. Last season as a junior, he led the Warriors to the first section title in program history.