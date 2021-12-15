Essentia Health Hopes to Double Bentleyville Food Donations

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health is partnering with Bentleyville in hopes of boosting food donations.

Some Essentia employees will be at Bentlyville on Thursday encouraging people to donate as they walk in.

The tour of lights usually collects about 300 pounds of nonperishable food items each night.

Essentia Health wants to see that number double.

“It’s part of our mission and our value to uplift those in need and at this time, a very special time of year we want to be really cognizant of feeding families and we understand how important having access to healthy food is,” Essentia Health Community Relations Manager, Tonya Loken says.

If the 600-pound goal is reached, Essentia health will also add a $5,000 donation to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.