Local Organizations Partnering for ‘Make Every Child Smile’ Toy Drive

DULUTH, Minn. — Preparations are underway for a big toy give-away this weekend in west Duluth.

The 7th annual ‘Make Every Child Smile’ event happens this Sunday from noon until two at the “Shake It” on the 58-hundred block of grand avenue.

There is no income restriction for free gifts.

The toy drive is also focusing on adopting up to 25 families to help the less fortunate during the holidays.

“The community has been through some tough times. We have goals to put food on the tables and put gifts under the trees for the holiday season,” Toy Drive Participant, Derek Medved says.

The ‘Make Every Child Smile’ toy drive is put on by business owner Mike Letica.

City councilor and Korner Store owner Derek Medved is also involved.

He will be making a matching donation of $2,500 to the drive.