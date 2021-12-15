NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament Expansion to Begin in 2022

Last month, the field for the women's hockey tournament was increased from eight teams to eleven.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This week, the NCAA officially approved the expansion of the women’s hockey tournament to begin with the 2022 Frozen Four.

Last month, the field for the women’s hockey tournament was increased from eight teams to eleven. The top five seeds in the tournament will receive a first-round bye and the other six will play first round match-ups. The 2022 women’s Frozen Four is scheduled to take place March 18th to the 20th at Penn State.