Ordean East Middle School Investigates Snapchat Threat Made By Unknown Person

DULUTH, Minn. — An email sent to parents from the Ordean East Middle School administration on Wednesday addressed a threat made over Snapchat reported by multiple students.

According to the email, a few students said that they were sent a photo showing guns on Snapchat from a person they didn’t know.

The administration said the photo didn’t have a message or threat with it.

“We are working with our School Resource Office to look into these photos and to address concerns students who have received them may have,” Ordean East assistant principal Rachel Jackson wrote in an email to parents. “We encourage you to monitor your child’s social media as well. The website Smartsocial.com is a good resource for families in terms of social media and your child. And the National Association of School Psychologists has good information to help children who may have questions or anxiety about school safety.”

She added that anyone who might know who is behind these Snapchats should reach out to the school office to help with the investigation.

FOX21 has heard from multiple parents who say they are keeping their kids home from school on Thursday due to the threat.

Schools around the country are facing similar issues right now, as many students have reported a barrage of threats made over social media about school shootings, especially over Snapchat.

Law enforcement officials encourage anyone who sees a threatening message, especially students, to not ever hesitate reporting it, even if it seems vague.

In one recent incident, a college student in Florida made a threat over Snapchat, claiming that he was going to shoot up his campus. Two students reported his concerning messages to police, who investigated and found evidence corroborating the threat.

“We could have had a tragedy unfold today,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a news conference. “Instead, these students reported it to the school and that allowed us to get to work right away and bring Hagins into custody before he could carry out his plans. We thank them all for seeing something and saying something.”

The most recent mass shooting at a school happened on November 30th in Oxford, Michigan, when a 15-year-old brought a gun to school that his parents allegedly bought for him as a gift and opened fire on his peers.

In that shooting, four students died and another seven people were injured.

Both the shooter and his parents have been criminally charged in the case.