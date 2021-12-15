Preparing for Icy Road Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. – With roads expected to become icy Thursday morning, Minnesota’s DOT is preparing to take on the challenge.

District One Public Affairs Coordinator Margie Nelson says the recent warm weather will prevent them from being able to get to roads until either the rain turns to snow or temperatures near freezing. So drivers will be getting updates on weather conditions, allowing them to be ready to treat immediately with their array of techniques.

“Because of the rain we can’t pretreat the roads like we normally would before a snow storm, since this is an odd one,” says Nelson. “We’re going to be ready. We’re hoping that it turns to snow before it freezes. It will help with the plowing situation, but we’ll be ready to go as soon as the temperatures do drop.”

Nelson is reminding drivers to do their part to ensure plows can get their job done. “We want everyone to take it slow, be careful. You might not see the ice that is on the roads. Stay back from the plows, give them space to do their work. The safest place to be is behind the plow, they are the ones clearing the roads. So when you are passing them you are going into what they are trying to clear. Be patient.”

Up to date road conditions can be found at the Minnesota and Wisconsin DOT websites.