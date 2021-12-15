Second Harvest Food Shelf Seeking Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. — Second Harvest Food Bank is ramping up its food distribution for the holiday season to help more families in need.

The food bank says right now, grocery stores are donating less surplus food, and the supply chain issues may be partly to blame.

The organization also needs more volunteers to help with food distribution which happens year-round.

“Whether it’s offsite at our programs or here onsite packaging food or doing administrative tasks. So if people are interesting it’s a great time of year to be checking in with us,” Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Executive Director, Shaye Moris says.

The food bank will be hosting another food shelf event on Tuesday at its location in Duluth.

The mobile food pantry will roll through Cloquet and Solon Springs next week as well.

For more information on where to find food shelves, click here.