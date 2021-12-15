Sen. Smith: Federal Funding Available to Help With Home Heating Costs

DULUTH, Minn. – With December temperatures in the upper 30s, 40s, and nearing 50, it’s hard to believe home heating costs would be such a huge issue right now.

However, flash forward to the New Year, and we all know the negative numbers will be settling in.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith has worked to include an additional $167 million in funding to go toward the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The funding was included in this year’s COVID-19 relief package, and the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Qualified renters and homeowners typically include veterans, seniors, and families.

Sen. Smith says the process to apply is fairly simple and invites anyone in need of assistance to apply.

“For families in Minnesota, it could be grants that will help them pay their utility bills starting at around $300 a month and going up depending on family income and what heating costs are,” said Sen. Smith.

In the past, 40,000 Minnesotans have used the program for help. Sen. Smith says many more are currently eligible to apply.

Click here for more information.

Click here to see if you qualify for Minnesota Weatherization Assistance.