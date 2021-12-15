Strong Winds in Midwest Whip up Dust, Blow Over Semitrailers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A powerful storm system blew through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa.

The strong winds whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas, the state Department of Transportation said, and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over. Kansas officials closed Interstate 70 from the Colorado border to Russell, as well as all state highways in nine counties in northwest Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan – including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.