Team Shuster Talks Journey Back to Winter Olympics

Team Shuster will be back in action this weekend in Eveleth for the Curl Mesabi Classic, featuring some of the top men's and women's teams from across the country.

EVELETH, Minn. – This week, Curl Mesabi in Eveleth is the place to be to see the most famous curlers in the entire country. That would be Duluth’s own Team Shuster.

Last month at the U.S. Olympic Trails, they defeated another Northland squad in Team Dropkin, captained by Duluth native Korey Dropkin. The teams faced off in a thrilling three-game series that saw Chisholm native John Shuster power his team to win the final two games, capturing his fifth straight U.S. Olympic Team Trials title.

“Being able to be positive, especially after taking an 0-1 start to a best-of-three, that kind of mentality is going to absolutely roll into anything we do in the Olympics and knowing that we can be resilient,” said Matt Hamilton.

“Really for us, that just showed us that everything that we’ve done has paid off and really prepared us for that moment. And hopefully that moment now will prepare us for the next moment ahead of us which will hopefully come in Beijing,” Shuster said.

The newcomer on the team is Duluth native Chris Plys, who takes the spot of Ty George, who retired after the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“I had a bit of history with John and Matt and Tyler. But I still wasn’t sure. I figured there was a couple other guys that might of been on their list. Me and Matt had talked a lot about wanting to play with each other again as our careers moved on. Getting that opportunity to go back and have a chance to compete for something that we had talked about for a long time was pretty special,” said Plys.

