Tips For Keeping Fido Fairly Calm Over the Holidays

Animal Allies Humane Society Reminds Potential Owners to Think Twice Before Adopting this Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – We’re all loading up on holiday anticipation, excitement, presents, and home parties — but it’s important to make sure it doesn’t put your animals into overload.

The American Kennel Club says Christmas activities can put stress on your dog.

Situations like loud noises, lots of new visitors, and new environments could cause fear in your pet.

If you’re traveling at Christmas, sheltering your dog could create separation anxiety.

Experts say to watch for some key signs like relieving themselves in the house, destructive activities, excessive barking, and pacing.

Clinginess, hyperactivity, or getting close to new guests to “check them out” are also signs of stress and anxiety in pets.

Experts suggest having a “safe space” ready for your dog if they need it.

Animal Allies Humane Society suggests potential owners think twice before adopting a furry friend. They remind folks, animals are not presents, and instead, come with long-term responsibilities.