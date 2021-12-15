UWS Vaccine Clinic to Move to Northwood Technical College

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The COVID community-based vaccine clinic currently being held at UW-Superior will soon be moving to the conference center at Northwood Technical College’s Superior Campus, formerly WITC.

“We are proud to have had our campus serve as the site for these services,” said University of Wisconsin-Superior Chancellor Renée Wachter. “Since the clinic opened on April 13, there have been more than 8,000 vaccine doses administered. We are honored to have played such an important role in our community’s response to COVID-19.”

The move will allow for a larger and more flexible space.

“We are excited to take the reins as the new host site for the vaccination clinic and be part of the critical infrastructure to assist in the public health effort,” said Northwood Tech Superior Campus Administrator Jena Vogtman. “Our conference center will give the clinic more room to operate and will be accessible right from the parking lot.”

An appointment can be scheduled using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/.

“We have greatly appreciated the important partnership we have had with UWS throughout the past year or so,” said Kathy Ronchi, Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services Health Officer. “Our small public health team gave thousands of vaccines when they were first made available to our most at-risk population. Bringing AMI into Superior allowed that level of vaccination services to continue long term at the UWS site. UWS leadership truly helped support our community as we continue to move through this pandemic.”

Northwood Tech is located at 600 North 21st Street in Superior.

Those seeking vaccinations can park close to the Northwood Tech conference center doors in the parking lot adjacent to Catlin Avenue.

The clinic will be closed on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1.