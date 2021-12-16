Babbitt Man Dead After One-Vehicle Crash; ‘Slippery Road’ Contributing Factor

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 74-year-old Babbitt man is dead after a one-vehicle accident Thursday in Morris Township, and authorities believe it was weather related.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Highway 21 North.

The driver, whose name was not released Thursday, died at the scene. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

“Slippery road conditions are being considered as a contributor factor to the accident which remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office,” according to Sgt. Eric Hanegmon.

Ely fire and EMS, Morris first responders and fire, Minnesota State Patrol and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the crash.