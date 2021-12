DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville will be reopening tonight after forecasted inclement weather caused organizers to close the popular holiday lights display Wednesday night.

Bentleyville will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Organizers are reminding visitors to bring food items and toys for the Salvation Army.

There was no mention of storm damage to any of the Bentleyville displays on its Facebook page Thursday morning.