DELAYS

The Human Development Center – delayed until 12:00 p.m. All services will still be offered and held via telehealth and telephone until 12:00 p.m.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank – Mobile Food Pantry Program in Cloquet delayed until Thursday, December 23 from 10:a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Click here for a list of current school closures and delays.