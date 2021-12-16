Duluth Fire Department Takes Part in Annual Toy Drive

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department went on a little shopping spree at Target on Thursday to support The Salvation Army and Toyland Express.

To make this all happen, they collect money from retired and active firefighters which allows them to help support the community.

Every year they eclipse their fundraising goal.

This year, they raised nearly $7,000 all going towards buying toys for a variety of age groups.

“We’re just blessed that all our members can help bring all this money to purchase these toys so children may not receive one will have an extra special Christmas,” Duluth Fire Department Fire Marshall, Sandy McComb says.

The shopping spree ran for a little under two hours.

The gifts were then delivered to The Salvation Army.