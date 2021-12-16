Duluth Police Hold Procession For Fallen Minnesota Officer

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department held a procession for fallen New York Mills, Minnesota police officer Ron Smith as his body made a final trip back home.

Smith, 58, died Dec. 15 after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

Smith was admitted to Lakewood Health System in Staples on Nov. 26 and was put on a ventilator to help him breathe. He was later transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, where he remained on machines until his final day.

Smith served as a police officer in New York Mills, Perham and Wadena, and as a part-time deputy with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ron touched many lives throughout his career. He was invested into public safety and was always willing to go the extra mile to help out anyone in need. Ron will be missed by so many but his legacy will live on forever,” the Wadena Fire Dept. said on social media.

Smith’s funeral will be held Dec. 21 at Motley Free Methodist Church.