Experts Advise Taking Preventative Measures for Winter Vehicle, Sidewalk Maintenance

DULUTH, Minn. — Now that we’ve apparently left spring-like weather behind us mechanics and experts in winter products are talking about ways to deal with winter as best as you can to avoid any major headaches.

The crew at Ace Hardware on Superior Street in Duluth tells us when it comes to throwing down salt it’s best to get all the snow off the sidewalk or driveway to get the most out of each application.

There are all different types of salts, too, for different weather conditions.

There are even pet-safe formulas.

The experts say not to go crazy when pouring salt either.

“Most people tend to put too much down. So when you put it down on the sidewalk once the snow and ice has melted you should sweep up the residual otherwise it’s just going to turn into liquid and leak off into your lawn and you have to worry about that problem in the spring,” Ace Hardware Manager, Steve Broome says.

Meanwhile, mechanics are of course ready for all types of problems from winter drivers.

Five Star Automotive in Duluth tells us the worst thing drivers can do is put a problem off before serious winter weather sets in.

And of course, it’s all about having solid tires.

“People don’t think about it until it’s snowing and it’s really crummy outside but when you’re trying to get somewhere say you have to drive to Minneapolis or you have to drive a long distance and you have to white knuckle ride. When you have a good snow tire on it really makes it a lot better,” Five Start Automotive Owner, Jason Jauhola says.

Finally, experts want to remind everybody to have a cold-weather kit in their vehicle including jumper cables, hand warmers and blankets.