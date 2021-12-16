Gov. Walz Announces Increased COVID Testing Through the Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday Governor Walz announced an increase of testing capacity in the state’s COVID-19 community testing network in anticipation of increased demand before the holidays.

“Holiday gatherings are right around the corner and getting tested before getting together with family is vital to protecting loved ones from COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “In addition to expanding capacity at these sites, we are also encouraging all Minnesotans to take advantage of the free testing offered at all 21 sites across the state, as well as through the at-home program. After getting vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and Celebrate Safely Minnesota!”

Starting Monday, Minneapolis and Saint Paul community testing sites will open two hours early at 9:00 a.m.

Additionally, beginning Monday, the Duluth community testing site at the DECC will add an additional testing day to its weekly operations.

All three sites offer rapid antigen swab and PCR testing.

Walk-ins are available at all three sites as well.

In preparation for the holidays, the Duluth site is adding two extra days, to increase its capacity.

Both Minneapolis and Saint Paul sites will increase their daily capacity by approximately 250 tests for a new maximum daily capacity of approximately 1,250 tests per site.

Here are the site details:

Minneapolis at the Convention Center – Expanding Holiday Hours

December 20-23: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 27–30: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

January 3: 11 a.m. –6 p.m.

January 4-7: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Return to regular hours week of January 10

Duluth at the DECC – Adding Two Extra Days

Adding Monday, December 20: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Adding Monday, December 27: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Return to regular hours January 3

Saint Paul at Roy Wilkins Auditorium – Expanding Holiday Hours

December 20–23: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 27–30: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

January 3 – 6: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (January 3 in Exhibit Hall; January 4-6 in Ballroom)

Return to regular hours week of January 10

Those who arrive for a PCR test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before being tested. Once they arrive at a testing location, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Site staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process. PCR tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email in approximately 24-28 hours after the lab receives the testing sample.

State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the COVID-19 Testing webpage.