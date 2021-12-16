New Recording Studio Opens In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s a new place for musicians to record in the Twin Ports.

Spoon Studios recently opened near Lake Superior Zoo.

It’s named after the owner Solomon Witherspoon, who says he has always wanted one. He’s hoping to make the space a place where the city can come together and welcome everyone.

“Regardless of who you are, where you come from, whatever year, make, model you are, you can come to the studio, we make dreams come true,” says Witherspoon. “Whoever you are; if you want guitar lessons we’ve got guitar lessons, vocal lessons, piano lessons. Most importantly, I want people to shine, and that’s all that is to it at Spoon Studios. That is what we are going to do unequivocally.”

One of the first to record there was Tracey Blake, known for his song writing and producing. He says he wanted to help out a close friend start his new business, and assures Duluth area musicians that they are in good hands.

“It doesn’t matter what level musician you are, how much money you have; Solomon just want to give, and help you get to that next level,” says Blake.

For people who know Witherspoon for the Spoon’s restaurant he runs, which was damaged by a fire back in August, he says he’s not getting out of the food business. His next project will combine his love of music and food in one place.