One Roof Bringing Back Tool Library Program

DULUTH, Minn. — If you have a home project you’re working on, you can borrow the free tools over at One Roof Community Housing.

The non-profit is now relaunching its tool lending program.

First started back in 2012, one roof is now updating its tool lending library courtesy of a $5,000 grant from the Northland Foundation.

The library will have everything from power tools to hand tools, ladders, and more.

The free service gives people the opportunity to maintain and update their homes without having to go buy any expensive equipment.

“So all of those items that if maybe you don’t have storage for that stuff you can also rent it from here which is another benefit to the tool lending library. Basic upkeep, maintenance, some fairly moderate DIY type activities on your home is certainly something you can conceivably complete through the tool lending library,” One Roof Community Housing Lending Director, Noah Hobbs says.

Tools can be checked out for up to seven days at a time.

You can see a list of tools on the One Roof Community Housing website and begin checking them out on January 10th.