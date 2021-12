Prep Girls Basketball: South Ridge, Cromwell-Wright Winners at Home; Esko Picks Up Road Win

The Panthers and Cardinals each picked up their sixth win of the season.

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge girls basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season as they defeated Barnum 68-24, behind 20 points from Adella Olesiak.

In other prep girls basketball action, Cromwell-Wright knocked off Floodwood 65-28 and Esko picked up a road win over Two Harbors 84-36.