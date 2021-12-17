74-Year-Old Babbitt Man Dies in Morse Township Accident

74-Year-Old George Amitrano Was Pronounced Dead on the Scene

MORSE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports 74-year-old George J. Amitrano of Babbitt died Thursday, Dec. 16 shortly before 3:30 p.m. after a single-vehicle accident.

First responders and law enforcement responded to reports of the crash in the 1900 block of Highway 21 North in Morse Township.

When crews arrived, they determined the vehicle contained only one occupant, Amitrano. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Slippery road conditions are being considered as a contributor factor to the accident.

After further investigation, officials say Amitrano was traveling southbound on County Road 21 near the Sotlich Road in Morse Township.

Authorities say it appears the 2003 GMC Sierra lost control, entering the ditch and rolling over.