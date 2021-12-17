Bentleyville Reopens With Fresh Snow After Wednesday Night Storm

DULUTH, Minn. — After closing yesterday due to the severe weather, Bentleyville was back open on Thursday night.

Crews took down a few of the more vulnerable pieces of the Tour of Lights on Wednesday, and just as quickly put it back up the next day, allowing it to be fully operational for people to come and enjoy the Duluth attraction

Those who missed out yesterday were eager to be back even in the frigid conditions.

“Well we came here yesterday, we drove two-and-a-half hours to be here,” Bree Rubenzer, a visitor, said. “We got here and saw no cars and no lights, and so we went on Facebook and saw Bentleyville was closed down so then we got a hotel, waited it out and bummed around Duluth and Superior today and now we are here.”

Bentleyville will continue to be open until December 27th.