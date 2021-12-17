Businesses Brace For Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s the last weekend before Christmas, and businesses in Canal Park are bracing for holiday shoppers to come in for their last-minute gifts.

Over at Lake Superior Art Glass, they are continuing to host their design your own snowmen and design your own ornaments sessions until the end of the month.

The popular events have been bringing people in for the holidays.

With a little over a week left, management says they’re appreciative of people shopping local.

“A lot of our small businesses support the local economy. And we support local staff members. So everyone here lives and works in Duluth. By supporting small businesses you’re actually supporting the whole community as a whole. So any small business that you go to you’re doing that and it’s really important I think for the local economy and local businesses so they can succeed,” Lake Superior Art Glass General Manager, Amber Nicholas says.

Down the block, Toys for Keeps has been experiencing issues with the global supply chain shortage, but the store has still been keeping busy.

Owners say they are thankful for the public support for local businesses because, without their customers, they may not be here next year.

They say top-selling presents this year have been board games and puzzles.

“I would still go with the games. We have quite a few books for kids and grown-ups also. We have a lot of regional books and regional puzzles and regional things to explore so you can get to know Minnesota and Duluth better,” Toys For Keeps Owner, Cindy McCabe says.

Owners say due to supply chain issues continuing through the coming months, they may get some products late, or not at all.