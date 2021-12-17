College of Saint Scholastica Prepares For Fall Graduation

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday is a big day for many, as it marks commencement hundreds of students at the College of Saint Scholastica.

This is the second in-person commencement ceremony CSS has held since the start of the pandemic, but this is the first that they’ve held on campus since the start.

There will be about 600 graduates total, but only 200 are participating in the ceremony Saturday.

And even though there will still be safety precautions due to the risk of covid like mask mandates, social distancing, and a non-seated procession for students, honoring them and their hard work is the most important part.

“I think it really speaks to our student resiliency and their ability to adapt and to adapt quickly which is essentially what they’ve been for the past nearly two years, and so I love that were able to deliver this event in a modified format so they still get to have that special moment as saints,” Laura Johnson, Associate Director Of Communications at CSS said.

The graduation will be in a staggered format starting at 12:30 at The Burns Wellness Fieldhouse.