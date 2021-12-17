Depot Hosting ‘Great Hall’ Marketplace

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Depot is preparing to host their first-ever Depot Great Hall Marketplace on Saturday.

There are over 60 artists and vendors spanning three floors of the depot.

Organizers hope to create a lively and festive atmosphere, all to help the local craft community who will be offering attendees a little bit of everything.

“From handmaid candles to aromatherapy to live music to contemporary art. They could even catch a show at the Playhouse. Charlie Brown Christmas is playing. Hopefully, they’ll see some neighbors, see some friends say hello, and really just explore our beautiful building,” St. Louis County Depot Executive Director, Mary Tennis says.

The event is free to the public and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Louis County Depot.