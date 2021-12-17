Duluth Public Library Launches ‘Get Wrapped Up In A Good Book’

DULUTH, Minn. – “Get Wrapped Up In A Good Book” is on display at the Duluth Public Main Library.

In the spirit of the holiday season, the display features a selection of wrapped books targeted for teens, with each book giving a small description of what to expect inside.

As people walk by the display, library staff encourage visitors to peruse the selection, which is intended to evoke discovery.

“Most of these books aren’t necessarily the most popular books that you’d be seeing, so it’s a chance to experience the different options that we have in our library that you might not have seen before,” said Bailey Neumann, library technician.

“Get Wrapped Up In A Good Book” is happening until the end of the month.