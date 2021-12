Late Rally Falls Short for Cloquet Boys Basketball Team

Conner Barney led the way with 17 points while Alec Turnbull chipped in with 13 points.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet boys basketball team had to rally in the final two minutes, but it wouldn’t be enough as North Branch gets the road win 68-59.

Conner Barney led the way with 17 points while Alec Turnbull chipped in with 13 points.