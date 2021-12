Prep Boys Basketball: Esko Wins Thriller Over Superior, Duluth East Suffers First Loss of the Season

The Eskomos stayed undefeated, while the Greyhounds suffered their first loss of the season.

ESKO, Minn. – Nicholas Swanson finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Esko boys basketball team held on to beat Superior 78-74 Friday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, it was Bloomington Jefferson handing Duluth East their first loss of the season 65-58.