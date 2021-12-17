Sun Country Airlines Officially Takes Off

DULUTH, Minn. — Travelers celebrated with the Duluth International Airport Friday as they held a ceremony, introducing Sun Country’s new flight service.

Sun Country Airlines officially opened at the Duluth International Airport, offering direct flights from Duluth to Phoenix, or Fort Myers.

This is the first time the airline has been offered in Duluth, giving people the chance to escape the freezing temps, and head somewhere warm for a getaway.

Currently, it’s a seasonal service, but the airport is already seeing a positive response from those looking to travel.

“It really speaks to the hunger for additional air service in this market especially to fun destinations. You know the winter has set in now, people are looking to get away to some place sunny so to have direct flights directly to phoenix and Fort Myers is a tremendous add for this community,” Tom Werner, Executive Director, Duluth Airport Authority said.

Duluth International Airport also offers a bus service to the Minneapolis airport for other direct flights to Sun Country destinations.

And two lucky couples were chosen from a drawing at the event Friday for a spontaneous weekend trip to both places, with most of the accommodations taken care of.