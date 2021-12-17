“Team Mentality” Key to Undefeated Start for Proctor Girls Basketball Team

PROCTOR, Minn. – We’re only about a quarter through the prep basketball season. But to be undefeated at this point is pretty impressive because only a few teams can say they have a zero on the right side of their record. One of those teams is the Proctor girls.

The Rails are 6-0 to start the season, a stark difference from their slow start last season. And it’s a solid resume too, as Proctor has wins over Crosby-Ironton, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season, and Superior, who went into that match-up undefeated as well.

“It was very intense and our team, we just so well together. I think we had four charges in the game. I took three of them. It was even that big of a challenge to take a charge and just step in for my team because I know each of my teammates would have my back, too,” said senior Sophie Morin-Swanson.

“I think it’s pretty big. It brings up our confidence because on paper, we were technically supposed to do as well this season and we’re proving everyone wrong so I think that’s super cool for all of us,” senior Payton Rodberg said.

The Rails are slowly coming into form after the departure of a strong senior class two years ago. And that’s thanks to a youth program that makes sure everyone is involved.

“The systems haven’t change. The stuff we run on offense and defense hasn’t changed. These girls in the past we running scout team against our previous senior classes, so now they’re on the other side of the coin where they’re actually the ones executing and the younger kids are now part of the scout team army. We have good players coming all the way up and for the foreseeable future, we’ll be competitive,” head coach Matt Solberg said.

Proctor will try to stay undefeated when they return to action Monday to host Virginia.