Team Shuster’s Chris Plys Talks Family Charity “Project Joy”

DULUTH, Minn. – Chris Plys will be pulling double duty next month at the 2022 Winter Olympics as he will compete for Team USA in mixed doubles and team curling. In the meantime, he’ll be spreading the word about his family’s charity called “Project Joy”.

The goal of the organization is to end childhood hunger around the Northland through local fundraisers. The Plys family “started Project Joy” in honor of Chris’s father Patrick, who passed away in 2012. Growing up, Plys says his parents made sure their kids knew that there was a need in their community. And once the charity was started, Plys learned it was a bigger need than he even realized.

“We’ll be just raising money to help give a better Christmas and stuff to a bunch of kids that deserve it. There’s no gift that’s too small and every dollar goes a long way so give what you can,” said Plys.

If you would like more information, head to the “Project Joy” Facebook page.