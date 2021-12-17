‘Thrifters’ in Duluth Seeing Calmer Business After Busy Early Holiday Shopping Season

Thrifters opened up on East 4th Street this past summer and has a variety of jackets, boots, hats, and much more for shoppers looking for certain brand names like Under Armour.

DULUTH, Minn.- The holiday crowds are starting to die down at one local thrift store in Duluth, which has plenty of options for those last-minute gifts.

Staff there say business was booming at the beginning of the holiday shopping season and has remained steady since.

“So overall this year, business has been doing super well and we had Black Friday which we had a bunch of people come in,” said employee Katie Allen. “Since then it’s slowed down a bit because I think everyone is a little shopped out. “

“Otherwise, we get the occasional last-minute Christmas party dress or last-minute sweater, so it’s been pretty good actually,” she said.

Thrifters also offers to buy gently used clothes, shoes, and accessories.

They’ll be open daily until Christmas Day.