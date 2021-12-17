Top Curlers in the Country Competing at Curl Mesabi Classic

The event brings in some of the best curlers in the country, including Team USA's men's and women's teams as they warm up for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

EVELETH, Minn. – This weekend, the Curl Mesabi Classic “Cash Spiel” is taking place up in Eveleth.

“This allows our membership here and our communities to watch curling at a high level and to be able to come out and see some fantastic shot making. This is our 17th year hosting a world curling tour event so to have to the Olympic teams here competing, give the communities an opportunity to come out and cheer them on, watch some great curling, it’s just really nice to have them around. This is a great opportunity for them to place on world class ice, play against some great teams and play against some great competition,” event organizer Phill Drobnick said.

The action continues throughout the weekend. For the full schedule, head to CurlMesabi.com.