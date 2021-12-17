UMD Students Head Home After Last Day of Last Semester of 2021

The first semester back to full operations after the pandemic forced UMD to limit the number of face-to-face classes last academic season.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD students wrapped up their final day of classes for the semester today.

It was the first semester back to full operations after the pandemic forced UMD to limit the number of face-to-face classes last academic season.

It was a quiet last day on campus, as many students wrapped up their final tests and prepared to head home for the holidays.

“It’s very empty here on campus, going to go home, going to make some food then enjoy the weekend, and go back to my mom’s house,” said one student, Jack Bester.

Bulldogs will be back in session for the spring semester on January 12th.