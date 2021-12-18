Cooper McClure’s Hat Trick Lifts Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey Past Proctor

Simon Davidson and Whittaker Heart also scored as the Hunters picked up their fifth straight win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior co-captain Cooper McClure recorded a hat trick as the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team got the 6-2 win over section 7A foes Proctor on Saturday.

Simon Davidson scored twice while Whittaker Heart also scored for the Hunters, while Wyatt Mineheine scored both goals for the Rails.

The Hunters have now won five straight and will hit the road on Tuesday to take on rivals Hermantown. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.