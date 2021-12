Duluth Marshall Girls Basketball Drops Close One to Crosby-Ironton

The Hilltoppers couldn't hold on in the second half, dropping the section 7AA contest at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team couldn’t hang on in the second half, as Crosby-Ironton got the 75-71 win in a section 7AA battle on Saturday afternoon.

The Hilltoppers fall to 4-2 on the season and will be back in action on Monday playing at crosstown rivals Duluth East.