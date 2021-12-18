First Great Hall Marketplace Held at The Depot

Just over 60 local and regional vendors set up their craft goods in the Great Hall and other areas.

DULUTH, Minn. — The first-ever Great Hall Marketplace was held Saturday at the Depot, covering three different floors, and welcoming hundreds of people through its halls.

Since starting at 10 AM Saturday morning, hundreds went through doing some last-minute holiday shopping, or just browsing local goods.

Staff was happy to see the depot and vendors both benefit from an event in their space.

“We wanted to activate as many spaces as possible. We’ve never tried this before in this scale so we’re happy to see it working. The depot is an old building, it can kind of be disorienting because there are so many levels. It’s just a beautiful 130-year-old building that we can share with everyone,” Mary Tennis, St. Louis County Depot Executive Director, said.

The Depot hopes to continue the Great Hall Marketplace as a tradition, for years to come.