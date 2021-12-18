Grad Walk Ceremony Celebrates UWS Fall Graduates

Around 50 students participated in the grad walk at the Yellowjacket Union.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Saturday, dozens of UWS Yellowjackets walked in their cap and gowns to receive their diplomas in person for their fall graduation ceremony.

327 students graduated Saturday and even though the university is not back to traditional ceremonies just yet, they still wanted to recognize students in some way for their accomplishments.

Around 50 students participated in the grad walk at the Yellowjacket Union on campus, their family, friends, and supporters front row, to watch them take their next step.

“This event has actually been one of my favorites since we’ve been doing it, because, in a commencement ceremony which is also wonderful, you don’t get the intimacy with the families, it’s a quick thing, they’re kind of going across, and here because we’re not trying to keep a ceremony moving, they have the opportunity for family to be right up front and get their picture,” Jen Bird, Assistant Dean Of Students, said.

Chancellor Renee Wachter also greeted Yellowjackets on stage. UWS staff feel they are on the right track with in-person ceremonies and hope to hold a traditional spring graduation at Wessman Arena.