Holiday Shoppers Browse Last Makers Market at Hoops Brewing

The market featured nine different local vendors with products ranging from glasswear and jewelry, to woodworking, knit hats and scarves, and photo prints.

DULUTH, Minn.-. It was a day full of local holiday shopping on the last weekend before Christmas as Hoops Brewing in Canal Park hosted the last of their Saturday makers markets.

“Shopping with emotion, it’s like feelings, it’s handmade, it’s a little more heartwarming,” General Manager Jen Rossmann said. “You have that, a little more thought into shopping.”

This was Hoops’ fourth market of the month, and they say they were happy to give vendors as well as customers a one-stop shop for handmade gifts, and brews.

“We just want to create a nice experience for our customers and enjoy the holiday spirit a little bit and kind of showcase some of our local talent that we have here,” said Rossmann.

Hoops Brewing started the Saturday markets back on Small Business Saturday last month. They hope to have more in the near future.