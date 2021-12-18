UMD Basketball Teams End 2021 With Sweep of MSU Moorhead

The UMD men stay undefeated while the women pushed their win streak to six games.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team just continued to roll on Saturday afternoon, getting the 92-71 win over MSU Moorhead to complete a tough road trip weekend and cap off the 2021 part of their schedule undefeated.

Austin Andrews finished with a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Jack Middleton and Drew Blair finished with 17 points apiece.

The Bulldogs improve to 13-0 on the season and will be back in action on Jan. 2 at St. Cloud State.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team clamped down defensively on Saturday, getting the 54-37 win over MSU Moorhead for their sixth straight win.

Brooke Olson led the way with 13 points while Ann Simonet finished with 11 points and Sarah Grow chipped in with 10. The Bulldogs held the Dragons to just over 27 percent shooting from the field to help get the win.

UMD improves to 8-3 on the season and will be back in action on Jan. 2 when they travel to St. Cloud State.