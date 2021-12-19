Former St. Scholastica Nordic Skier Paul Schommer Qualifies for U.S. Biathlon Olympic Team

This will be the first Olympic games for the former All-American.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former St. Scholastica nordic skier Paul Schommer has qualified for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing as a member of the U.S. Biathlon team.

This will be Schommer’s first Olympic Games, after finishing 22nd in the 20-kilometer event last month to qualify.

The former All-American was a three-time NCAA qualifier with the Saints.

The full U.S. biathlon team will be announced next month, as they look for the nation’s first Olympic biathlon medal. Their competition takes place Feb. 5-19.