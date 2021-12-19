Gordy’s Gift and Garden Center Goes All Out For Holiday Shopping

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s always a busy time of year around the holidays especially for local businesses who provide just what people are looking for.

Gordy’s Gift and Garden on Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth offer an array of products like thousands of house plants, local and regionally made gifts and Christmas trees too.

They go all out during Christmas, decorating close to every inch in the store, but the experience of going to Gordy’s for your gifts or trees around the holidays, brings so many people back every year.

“It’s been a very good year for us we can’t complain, a lot of people out doing their gardens this last summer and a lot of people doing decorating this fall lot of people got time in their hands that they don’t necessarily have otherwise. You get to meet a lot of friends that you don’t get to see all the time, and this time of year everybody’s out doing their shopping and you get to meet a lot of old friends a lot of times,” Gordy, Owner of Gordy’s Gift And Garden Center said.

Gordy’s is open every day of the week from 10 to 6 and from 10 to 5 on Sundays.