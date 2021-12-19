Live Outdoor Nativity Returns to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

DULUTH, Minn.- Sunday’s cold weather didn’t stop one Duluth church from bringing their live nativity scene back outside.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on East Superior Street held their live nativity scene outside for the second year in a row to keep things COVID-safe.

People were invited to watch on the sidewalk or in their cars, with hot cocoa and donuts available inside.

Church members say it’s become a holiday tradition for the community and families involved.

“My oldest son who’s 25 was Joseph, y’know, 20 years ago. So we’ve done it every year,” longtime church member Beth Fait said. “And the kids, some of the kids love it, some of the kids hate it, right? Some don’t want to dress up and they want to be something like a sheep in the background.

“So, but that makes that history fun, to have it year after year after year,” she said.

The church also accepted donations of warm hats, mittens, scarves, and coats.