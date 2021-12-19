Wilderness End Losing Streak With Win Over Anchorage

Nicko Rexine scored the game-winner, while Ethan Wolthers also scored. Former Duluth East goalie made 16 saves in relief for his first win with the Wilderness.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness put an end to their franchise-worse nine-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon, getting the 2-1 win over Anchorage in the weekend finale.

Nicko Rexine scored the game-winner, while Ethan Wolthers also scored. Former Duluth East goalie Konrad Kausch made 16 saves in relief for his first win in just his second appearance in net for the Wilderness.

The Wilderness improve to 14-16-1 on the season and will be back in action on Dec. 31 against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.