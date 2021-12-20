Former Duluth Police Chief Is Back, Might Run For St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and his family have moved back to Duluth, and Ramsay, 49, is eyeing what’s next locally for his career, which could include a run for St. Louis County sheriff.

For the last six years, Ramsay has been the top cop for Kansas’ largest police department in Wichita where he has managed more than 800 employees.

But while he is grateful for the experience, Ramsay said the he missed Duluth more and more as the years went on.

Ramsay grew up in Duluth and said he wants his children – in part – to not grow up in fear of major crime in a big city.

“The crime rate [in Wichita] is significantly higher. And that was one of the things here [in Duluth] that people don’t realize here how low the crime rate is … and I really want my kids to grow up in that environment where you aren’t worried about your safety,” Ramsay said.

As for what’s next professionally, Ramsay said he’s open to a job in public service and very much still has a passion for police work. So, a run for St. Louis County sheriff is appealing to him when Ross Litman retires from that position at the end of 2022.

“Oh, the thought is exciting, right, but haven’t made any decisions. Right now, I’m just gaging support and learning and listening from people in the community and in the county,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay is staying on the Wichita Police Dept. until March 1 at the latest to help with the transition of a new chief.

As for Sheriff Litman, he says he’ll be supporting his current undersheriff, Jason Lukovsky, to replace him.