Former St. Scholastica Quarterback Zach Edwards Re-Signs With Barcelona Dragons

Claudia Chakamian,

DULUTH, Minn. – Former St. Scholastica star quarterback Zach Edwards has re-signed with the Barcelona Dragons of the European League of Football.

Last season, Edwards threw for 2,514 yards in his first season with the team, which ranked second most in the league. Edwards finished his Saints Career as the all-time leader in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

